Mochi Health
    • Про компанію

    Mochi Health is on an exciting mission as a rapidly growing tele-health weight management clinic. Founded by Dr. Myra Ahmad and supported by a team of distinguished experts, our aim is to revolutionize weight management by making it accessible and affordable for everyone. We are dedicated to providing holistic, patient-centered care that prioritizes overall well-being. With the goal of transforming how weight management is approached, we are expanding our team and establishing our headquarters in San Francisco.

    https://joinmochi.com
    Веб-сайт
    2022
    Рік заснування
    141
    Кількість працівників
    Головний офіс

