Медіанний пакет компенсації Кадрові ресурси in China у Meituan становить CN¥353K за year. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Meituan. Останнє оновлення: 12/7/2025

Медіанний пакет
company icon
Meituan
L7
Beijing, BJ, China
Загалом за рік
$49.5K
Рівень
L7
Базова зарплата
$38.3K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$11.2K
Років у компанії
1 Рік
Років досвіду
3 Роки
Які кар'єрні рівні в Meituan?
Останні подання зарплат
Поширені запитання

Найвищий пакет оплати для позиції Кадрові ресурси в Meituan in China складає річну загальну компенсацію CN¥925,348. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Meituan для позиції Кадрові ресурси in China складає CN¥335,672.

