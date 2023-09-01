Каталог компаній
ManoMano
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію

ManoMano Зарплати

Зарплата ManoMano варіюється від $64,243 загальної компенсації на рік для Інженер-програміст на нижньому рівні до $142,517 для Менеджер з дейта-сайенс на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників ManoMano. Останнє оновлення: 11/26/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Інженер-програміст
Median $64.2K
Дейта-сайентист
Median $87.5K
Продакт-дизайнер
Median $67.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Менеджер з дейта-сайенс
$143K
Не знаходите свою посаду?

Шукайте всі зарплати на нашій сторінці компенсацій або додайте свою зарплату щоб допомогти відкрити сторінку.


Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в ManoMano - це Менеджер з дейта-сайенс at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $142,517. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в ManoMano складає $77,284.

Рекомендовані вакансії

    Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для ManoMano

Схожі компанії

  • LinkedIn
  • Amazon
  • Google
  • PayPal
  • Databricks
  • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

Інші ресурси

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/manomano/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.