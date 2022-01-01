Каталог компаній
Lutron Electronics
Lutron Electronics Зарплати

Зарплата Lutron Electronics варіюється від $59,292 загальної компенсації на рік для Продажі на нижньому рівні до $130,650 для Продукт-дизайнер на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Lutron Electronics. Останнє оновлення: 10/9/2025

$160K

Інженер-програміст
Median $107K

Full-Stack програмний інженер

Бізнес-аналітик
$117K
Дата-сайентист
$116K

Інженер-електрик
$91.8K
Інженер з апаратного забезпечення
$97.7K
Маркетинг
$59.7K
Інженер-механік
$112K
Продукт-дизайнер
$131K
Продажі
$59.3K
Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Lutron Electronics - це Продукт-дизайнер at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $130,650. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Lutron Electronics складає $106,500.

Схожі компанії

  • SkySpecs
  • Cox Enterprises
  • Crestron
  • Molex
  • General Dynamics Mission Systems
