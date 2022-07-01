Lev Зарплати

Каталог компаній
Зарплата Lev варіюється від $58,945 загальної компенсації на рік для Дейта-сайентист на нижньому рівні до $597,000 для Керівник апарату на вищому рівні.

Менеджер бізнес-операцій
$174K
Керівник апарату
$597K
Дейта-сайентист
$58.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Продакт-менеджер
Median $320K
Архітектор рішень
$83.6K
Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Lev - це Керівник апарату at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $597,000. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Lev складає $174,125.

