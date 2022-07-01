Каталог компаній
    Leia Inc. is the leading provider of Lightfield hardware and content services. Lightfield is a new visual medium that lets you experience imagery with complex light effects, such as textures and sparkles, as well as 3D depth and look-around. As a result, Leia’s technology transforms existing displays and converts content into an explosion of beauty and emotion. Our vision is to change the way we connect, create, educate and learn by transcending the device – making memories more present, connections more human and life richer.Leia Inc. was founded by David Fattal, Pierre-Emmanuel Evreux and Zhen Peng and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

    http://www.leiainc.com
    Веб-сайт
    2014
    Рік заснування
    150
    Кількість працівників
    $10M-$50M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Головний офіс

