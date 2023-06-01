Каталог компаній
Legit Security
Основні інсайти
    • Про компанію

    Legit Security protects software supply chains and ensures secure application delivery from code-to-cloud. Their platform auto-discovers, analyzes, and secures from code-to-cloud, enabling contextualized security risks, consolidated vulnerability management, and prioritized remediation. They help CISOs, application security, and development teams defend against threats and ensure governance, compliance, and integrity for every software release. Contact them for more information and career opportunities.

    legitsecurity.com
    Веб-сайт
    2020
    Рік заснування
    126
    Кількість працівників
    $10M-$50M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Головний офіс

    Інші ресурси