Каталог компаній
Kohler
Kohler Зарплати

Зарплата Kohler варіюється від $58,800 загальної компенсації на рік для Програм-менеджер на нижньому рівні до $170,850 для Технічний програм-менеджер на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Kohler. Останнє оновлення: 11/25/2025

Інженер-програміст
Median $80K
Інженер-механік
Median $94.8K
Бізнес-аналітик
$97K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Дейта-сайентист
$115K
Продакт-дизайнер
$164K
Продакт-менеджер
$139K
Програм-менеджер
$58.8K
Архітектор рішень
$144K
Технічний програм-менеджер
$171K
Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Kohler - це Технічний програм-менеджер at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $170,850. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Kohler складає $114,570.

