Каталог компаній
Known
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію
Основні інсайти
  • Поділіться унікальною інформацією про Known, яка може бути корисною для інших (наприклад, поради щодо співбесід, вибору команд, унікальна культура тощо).
    • Про компанію

    Known is built on a foundation of two decades of groundbreaking market research and data science capabilities, which now power our acclaimed strategy and creative groups. Our clients include some of the most innovative brands in the world. We are setting a new standard by delivering those clients the advanced, end-to-end solutions they need, in the most efficient, effective and transparent ways. The result? Marketing that is rooted in science, and designed to succeed, be persistently optimized and profoundly impact our clients’ businesses.

    https://known.is
    Веб-сайт
    2014
    Рік заснування
    500
    Кількість працівників
    $50M-$100M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Головний офіс

    Отримуйте перевірені зарплати у свою поштову скриньку

    Підписатися на перевірені пропозиції.Ви отримаєте деталізацію компенсаційних пакетів на електронну пошту. Дізнатися більше

    Цей сайт захищено reCAPTCHA та Google Політика конфіденційності та Умови використання застосовуються.

    Рекомендовані вакансії

      Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для Known

    Схожі компанії

    • Dstillery
    • Perpetua
    • Intercom
    • LEK
    • Riverbed Technology
    • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

    Інші ресурси