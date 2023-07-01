Каталог компаній
Kinemagic
Основні інсайти
    • Про компанію

    This company offers a software platform that eliminates change orders during design, prepares operations for dangerous activities, and allows colleagues to collaborate on facility improvements without leaving their desks. Their platform automatically creates a virtual twin of your facility using BIM models and laser scans, optimizing assets, managing facility libraries, generating reports, and distributing content globally. Trusted by major companies like Shell, their automated platform brings value to organizations at scale.

    https://kinemagic.com
    Веб-сайт
    2019
    Рік заснування
    31
    Кількість працівників
    $0-$1M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Головний офіс

