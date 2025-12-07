Каталог компаній
Kepler Communications
Медіанний пакет компенсації Апаратний інженер in Canada у Kepler Communications становить CA$149K за year. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Kepler Communications. Останнє оновлення: 12/7/2025

Медіанний пакет
company icon
Kepler Communications
Hardware Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Загалом за рік
$109K
Рівень
3
Базова зарплата
$109K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Років у компанії
5-10 Роки
Років досвіду
5-10 Роки
Які кар'єрні рівні в Kepler Communications?
Останні подання зарплат
Поширені запитання

Найвищий пакет оплати для позиції Апаратний інженер в Kepler Communications in Canada складає річну загальну компенсацію CA$216,529. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Kepler Communications для позиції Апаратний інженер in Canada складає CA$135,863.

