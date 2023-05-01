Каталог компаній
Kelsey-Seybold Clinic
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію
Основні інсайти
  • Поділіться унікальною інформацією про Kelsey-Seybold Clinic, яка може бути корисною для інших (наприклад, поради щодо співбесід, вибору команд, унікальна культура тощо).
    • Про компанію

    Kelsey-Seybold Clinic is a premier multispecialty group practice in Houston with over 600 physicians and allied health professionals practicing at 31 locations. They offer quality medical care in 65 specialties, including state-of-the-art technology at their nationally accredited Cancer Center and Sleep Center. They also offer value-based commercial health plans and have achieved recognition from the NCQA as the nation's first accredited Accountable Care Organization and a Level 3 Patient-Centered Medical Home. Kelsey-Seybold is home to nationally accredited Breast Diagnostic and Endoscopy Centers.

    kelsey-seybold.com
    Веб-сайт
    1949
    Рік заснування
    3,001
    Кількість працівників
    $500M-$1B
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Головний офіс

    Отримуйте перевірені зарплати у свою поштову скриньку

    Підписатися на перевірені пропозиції.Ви отримаєте деталізацію компенсаційних пакетів на електронну пошту. Дізнатися більше

    Цей сайт захищено reCAPTCHA та Google Політика конфіденційності та Умови використання застосовуються.

    Рекомендовані вакансії

      Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для Kelsey-Seybold Clinic

    Схожі компанії

    • PayPal
    • Google
    • LinkedIn
    • Airbnb
    • SoFi
    • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

    Інші ресурси