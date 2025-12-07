Каталог компаній
Keela
Keela Інженер-програміст Зарплати

Медіанний пакет компенсації Інженер-програміст in Canada у Keela становить CA$120K за year. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Keela. Останнє оновлення: 12/7/2025

Медіанний пакет
company icon
Keela
Software Engineer
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Загалом за рік
$87.4K
Рівень
hidden
Базова зарплата
$87.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Років у компанії
2-4 Роки
Років досвіду
5-10 Роки
Які кар'єрні рівні в Keela?
Останні подання зарплат
Компанія

Місцезнаходження | Дата

Назва рівня

Тег

Роки досвіду

Загалом / У компанії

Загальна компенсація

Оклад | Акції (рік) | Бонус
Зарплати стажерів

Включені посади

Full-Stack інженер програмного забезпечення

Поширені запитання

Найвищий пакет оплати для позиції Інженер-програміст в Keela in Canada складає річну загальну компенсацію CA$142,544. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Keela для позиції Інженер-програміст in Canada складає CA$120,238.

Інші ресурси

