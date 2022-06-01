What if we were all brave enough to put our truest selves out there? To show 'em what we're really made of - our inner strength, our hidden talents, our crazy ideas, our heart and soul, our beautiful imperfections. These are the things that make us, us. These are our unique gifts to the world. #ShowEm your Jockey. Jockey is a globally responsible designer and marketer of men’s and women’s apparel under the world famous Jockey brand and related brands like Skimmies, No Panty Line Promise, JKY, and Life. We hold the number one market share in underwear and intimates in department stores. We also sell to large volume retailers and directly to consumers through Jockey operated retail stores, jockey.com, and catalogs. Our licensed partners sell Jockey brand socks, thermals, hosiery, scrubs, and activewear. Our international partners have leading market shares for Jockey brand apparel in India, Australia/New Zealand, and Africa.Founded in 1876, Jockey is privately-held with a long history of producing high quality innovative products beginning with making and selling superior wool socks to lumberjacks. Jockey created the first men’s underwear brief, “the Jockey short,” in 1934 and we were the first company to introduce temperature-regulating underwear in our Staycool line. The Jockey Bra is the first bra designed to fit women by volume and it is protected by over 50 patents.Headquartered between Milwaukee and Chicago in Kenosha, WI, we have operations in North Carolina, New York, Canada, Hong Kong, and Germany. Jockey employs over 1,600 associates.We operate a global supply chain partnering with best-in-class contractors committed to continuous improvement to respect workers and improve working conditions in their facilities and in the apparel industry. Our Jockey Being Family Foundation supports the cause of adoption and employees have the opportunity to give back by helping the cause or by taking paid leave to pursue other charitable efforts.