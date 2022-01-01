Joby Aviation Зарплати

Каталог компаній
Зарплата Joby Aviation варіюється від $109,450 загальної компенсації на рік для Рекрутер на нижньому рівні до $308,450 для Програм-менеджер на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Joby Aviation. Останнє оновлення: 11/26/2025

Інженер-програміст
Median $175K

Інженер забезпечення якості (QA) програмного забезпечення

Інженер-механік
Median $175K
Апаратний інженер
Median $155K

Авіакосмічний інженер
$298K
Дейта-сайентист
$220K
Інженер-електрик
$127K
Маркетинг
$255K
Лікар
$131K
Продакт-дизайнер
$199K
Програм-менеджер
$308K
Рекрутер
$109K
Аналітик кібербезпеки
$109K
Технічний програм-менеджер
$152K
Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Joby Aviation - це Програм-менеджер at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $308,450. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Joby Aviation складає $175,000.

