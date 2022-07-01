Довідник компаній
Страхування, здоров'я та добробут
  • Vision Insurance

  • Health Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    We offer a Life/AD&D benefit of 2 x Salary to $300,000 with a guarantee issue of $300,000 (no medical underwriting). The premium cost for this benefit is paid 100% by IntelliGenesis.

  • Life Insurance

    We offer a Life/AD&D benefit of 2 x Salary to $300,000 with a guarantee issue of $300,000 (no medical underwriting). The premium cost for this benefit is paid 100% by IntelliGenesis.

  • Disability Insurance

    Short-Term Disability with 60% of salary up to a maximum of $3,000 per week and Long-Term Disability with 60% of your salary up to a $13,000 monthly.

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    25 days

  • Maternity Leave

    6 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    6 weeks

  • Military Leave

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • 401k $7,200

    100% match on the first 6% of base salary

  • Learning and Development

  • Employee Discount

