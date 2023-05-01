Каталог компаній
Inotiv
    Про компанію

    Inotiv provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries, as well as selling analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. The company operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products, offering a range of services including screening and pharmacological testing, nonclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets in vivo sampling systems and accessories, liquid chromatography and electrochemistry instruments platforms, and analytical products. The company operates globally and has an agreement with BioVaxys to conduct preclinical toxicity studies for its Covid-T Immunodiagnostic program.

    inotivco.com
    Веб-сайт
    1974
    Рік заснування
    541
    Кількість працівників
    $250M-$500M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Головний офіс

