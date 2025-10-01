Тип Акцій

RSU

У Indeed RSUs підлягають 4-річному графіку вестингу:

25 % передається у 1st - РІК ( 25.00 % щорічно )

25 % передається у 2nd - РІК ( 6.25 % щоквартально )

25 % передається у 3rd - РІК ( 6.25 % щоквартально )

25 % передається у 4th - РІК ( 6.25 % щоквартально )

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.