Компенсація Інженер-програміст in Greater Chicago Area у Indeed варіюється від $139K за year для L1 до $199K за year для L2. Медіанний yearний пакет компенсації in Greater Chicago Area становить $160K. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Indeed. Останнє оновлення: 10/1/2025
Назва рівня
Загалом
Базова
Акції
Бонус
L0
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
$139K
$110K
$21.5K
$8K
L2
$199K
$124K
$61K
$14K
L2-II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Компанія
Назва рівня
Роки досвіду
Загальна компенсація
|Зарплати не знайдено
25%
РІК 1
25%
РІК 2
25%
РІК 3
25%
РІК 4
У Indeed RSUs підлягають 4-річному графіку вестингу:
25% передається у 1st-РІК (25.00% щорічно)
25% передається у 2nd-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)
25% передається у 3rd-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)
25% передається у 4th-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
РІК 1
33.3%
РІК 2
33.4%
РІК 3
У Indeed RSUs підлягають 3-річному графіку вестингу:
33.3% передається у 1st-РІК (33.30% щорічно)
33.3% передається у 2nd-РІК (8.32% щоквартально)
33.4% передається у 3rd-РІК (8.35% щоквартально)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
