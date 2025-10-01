Каталог компаній
Indeed
Indeed Інженер-програміст Зарплати в Greater Austin Area

Компенсація Інженер-програміст in Greater Austin Area у Indeed варіюється від $110K за year для L0 до $546K за year для L5. Медіанний yearний пакет компенсації in Greater Austin Area становить $280K. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Indeed. Останнє оновлення: 10/1/2025

Середня Компенсація за Рівень
Назва рівня
Загалом
Базова
Акції
Бонус
L0
(Початковий рівень)
$110K
$105K
$0
$4.5K
L1
Software Engineer I
$144K
$112K
$22.6K
$8.9K
L2
Software Engineer II
$202K
$137K
$52.7K
$11.8K
L2-II
Senior Software Engineer
$255K
$155K
$78.6K
$21.2K
Останні подання зарплат
Компанія

Місцезнаходження | Дата

Назва рівня

Тег

Роки досвіду

Загалом / У компанії

Загальна компенсація

Оклад | Акції (рік) | Бонус
Зарплати стажерів

Графік Вестингу

25%

РІК 1

25%

РІК 2

25%

РІК 3

25%

РІК 4

Тип Акцій
RSU

У Indeed RSUs підлягають 4-річному графіку вестингу:

  • 25% передається у 1st-РІК (25.00% щорічно)

  • 25% передається у 2nd-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)

  • 25% передається у 3rd-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)

  • 25% передається у 4th-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

РІК 1

33.3%

РІК 2

33.4%

РІК 3

Тип Акцій
RSU

У Indeed RSUs підлягають 3-річному графіку вестингу:

  • 33.3% передається у 1st-РІК (33.30% щорічно)

  • 33.3% передається у 2nd-РІК (8.32% щоквартально)

  • 33.4% передається у 3rd-РІК (8.35% щоквартально)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Включені посади

Backend програмний інженер

Full-Stack програмний інженер

Програмний інженер забезпечення якості (QA)

Інженер даних

Програмний інженер виробництва

Поширені запитання

Найвищий пакет оплати для позиції Інженер-програміст в Indeed in Greater Austin Area складає річну загальну компенсацію $546,135. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Indeed для позиції Інженер-програміст in Greater Austin Area складає $263,000.

