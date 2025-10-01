Каталог компаній
Компенсація Продажі in New York City Area у Indeed варіюється від $92K за year для L1 до $107K за year для L2. Медіанний yearний пакет компенсації in New York City Area становить $112K. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Indeed. Останнє оновлення: 10/1/2025

Середня Компенсація за Рівень
Назва рівня
Загалом
Базова
Акції
Бонус
L0
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
$92K
$61.3K
$750
$30K
L2
$87.3K
$64.7K
$0
$22.7K
L2-II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Останні подання зарплат
Компанія

Місцезнаходження | Дата

Назва рівня

Тег

Роки досвіду

Загалом / У компанії

Загальна компенсація

Оклад | Акції (рік) | Бонус
Графік Вестингу

25%

РІК 1

25%

РІК 2

25%

РІК 3

25%

РІК 4

Тип Акцій
RSU

У Indeed RSUs підлягають 4-річному графіку вестингу:

  • 25% передається у 1st-РІК (25.00% щорічно)

  • 25% передається у 2nd-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)

  • 25% передається у 3rd-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)

  • 25% передається у 4th-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

РІК 1

33.3%

РІК 2

33.4%

РІК 3

Тип Акцій
RSU

У Indeed RSUs підлягають 3-річному графіку вестингу:

  • 33.3% передається у 1st-РІК (33.30% щорічно)

  • 33.3% передається у 2nd-РІК (8.32% щоквартально)

  • 33.4% передається у 3rd-РІК (8.35% щоквартально)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Поширені запитання

The highest paying salary package reported for a Продажі at Indeed in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $304,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indeed for the Продажі role in New York City Area is $80,000.

