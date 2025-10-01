Каталог компаній
Компенсація Продукт-менеджер in New York City Area у Indeed варіюється від $147K за year для L2 до $545K за year для L5. Медіанний yearний пакет компенсації in New York City Area становить $157K. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Indeed. Останнє оновлення: 10/1/2025

Середня Компенсація за Рівень
Назва рівня
Загалом
Базова
Акції
Бонус
L2
Associate Product Manager
$147K
$116K
$21.3K
$10.5K
L3
Product Manager
$188K
$144K
$34.1K
$10.2K
L4
Senior Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
Director
$545K
$279K
$174K
$93K
Останні подання зарплат
Компанія

Місцезнаходження | Дата

Назва рівня

Тег

Роки досвіду

Загалом / У компанії

Загальна компенсація

Оклад | Акції (рік) | Бонус
Зарплати стажерів

Графік Вестингу

25%

РІК 1

25%

РІК 2

25%

РІК 3

25%

РІК 4

Тип Акцій
RSU

У Indeed RSUs підлягають 4-річному графіку вестингу:

  • 25% передається у 1st-РІК (25.00% щорічно)

  • 25% передається у 2nd-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)

  • 25% передається у 3rd-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)

  • 25% передається у 4th-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

РІК 1

33.3%

РІК 2

33.4%

РІК 3

Тип Акцій
RSU

У Indeed RSUs підлягають 3-річному графіку вестингу:

  • 33.3% передається у 1st-РІК (33.30% щорічно)

  • 33.3% передається у 2nd-РІК (8.32% щоквартально)

  • 33.4% передається у 3rd-РІК (8.35% щоквартально)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Поширені запитання

Najbolje plačan paket za Продукт-менеджер pri Indeed in New York City Area znaša letno skupno plačilo $545,450. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Indeed za vlogo Продукт-менеджер in New York City Area je $173,000.

