Каталог компаній
Indeed
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Зарплати
  • Продукт-менеджер

  • Всі зарплати Продукт-менеджер

  • Greater London Area

Indeed Продукт-менеджер Зарплати в Greater London Area

Компенсація Продукт-менеджер in Greater London Area у Indeed варіюється від £161K за year для L3 до £127K за year для L4. Медіанний yearний пакет компенсації in Greater London Area становить £136K. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Indeed. Останнє оновлення: 10/1/2025

Середня Компенсація за Рівень
Додати компенсаціюПорівняти рівні
Назва рівня
Загалом
Базова
Акції
Бонус
L2
Associate Product Manager
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L3
Product Manager
£161K
£78K
£69.8K
£13.4K
L4
Senior Product Manager
£127K
£92.7K
£24.6K
£9.2K
L5
Director
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Переглянути 2 Більше рівнів
Додати компенсаціюПорівняти рівні

£121K

Отримуйте гідну оплату, а не обіцянки

Ми провели переговори щодо тисяч пропозицій і регулярно досягаємо підвищення зарплати на £22.7K+ (іноді £227K+). Отримайте переговори щодо вашої зарплати або ваше резюме перевірене справжніми експертами - рекрутерами, які займаються цим щодня.

Останні подання зарплат
ДодатиДодати комп.Додати компенсацію

Компанія

Місцезнаходження | Дата

Назва рівня

Тег

Роки досвіду

Загалом / У компанії

Загальна компенсація

Оклад | Акції (рік) | Бонус
Зарплати не знайдено
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Експортувати даніПереглянути відкриті вакансії
Зарплати стажерів

Графік Вестингу

25%

РІК 1

25%

РІК 2

25%

РІК 3

25%

РІК 4

Тип Акцій
RSU

У Indeed RSUs підлягають 4-річному графіку вестингу:

  • 25% передається у 1st-РІК (25.00% щорічно)

  • 25% передається у 2nd-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)

  • 25% передається у 3rd-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)

  • 25% передається у 4th-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

РІК 1

33.3%

РІК 2

33.4%

РІК 3

Тип Акцій
RSU

У Indeed RSUs підлягають 3-річному графіку вестингу:

  • 33.3% передається у 1st-РІК (33.30% щорічно)

  • 33.3% передається у 2nd-РІК (8.32% щоквартально)

  • 33.4% передається у 3rd-РІК (8.35% щоквартально)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Отримуйте перевірені зарплати у свою поштову скриньку

Підписатися на перевірені Продукт-менеджер пропозиції.Ви отримаєте деталізацію компенсаційних пакетів на електронну пошту. Дізнатися більше

Цей сайт захищено reCAPTCHA та Google Політика конфіденційності та Умови використання застосовуються.

Поширені запитання

Indeed in Greater London Area میں Продукт-менеджер کے لیے سب سے زیادہ تنخواہ والا پیکیج سالانہ کل معاوضہ £215,213 ہے۔ اس میں بنیادی تنخواہ کے ساتھ ساتھ ممکنہ اسٹاک معاوضہ اور بونس بھی شامل ہے۔
Indeed میں Продукт-менеджер کردار in Greater London Area کے لیے رپورٹ شدہ اوسط سالانہ کل معاوضہ £119,000 ہے۔

Рекомендовані вакансії

    Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для Indeed

Схожі компанії

  • Glassdoor
  • Sojern
  • Illuminate Education
  • Rally Health
  • Udacity
  • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

Інші ресурси