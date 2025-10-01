Каталог компаній
Indeed
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Зарплати
  • Маркетинг

  • Всі зарплати Маркетинг

  • Greater Austin Area

Indeed Маркетинг Зарплати в Greater Austin Area

Компенсація Маркетинг in Greater Austin Area у Indeed становить $145K за year для L4. Медіанний yearний пакет компенсації in Greater Austin Area становить $176K. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Indeed. Останнє оновлення: 10/1/2025

Середня Компенсація за Рівень
Додати компенсаціюПорівняти рівні
Назва рівня
Загалом
Базова
Акції
Бонус
L0
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2-II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Переглянути 3 Більше рівнів
Додати компенсаціюПорівняти рівні

$160K

Отримуйте гідну оплату, а не обіцянки

Ми провели переговори щодо тисяч пропозицій і регулярно досягаємо підвищення зарплати на $30K+ (іноді $300K+). Отримайте переговори щодо вашої зарплати або ваше резюме перевірене справжніми експертами - рекрутерами, які займаються цим щодня.

Останні подання зарплат
ДодатиДодати комп.Додати компенсацію

Компанія

Місцезнаходження | Дата

Назва рівня

Тег

Роки досвіду

Загалом / У компанії

Загальна компенсація

Оклад | Акції (рік) | Бонус
Зарплати не знайдено
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Експортувати даніПереглянути відкриті вакансії

Графік Вестингу

25%

РІК 1

25%

РІК 2

25%

РІК 3

25%

РІК 4

Тип Акцій
RSU

У Indeed RSUs підлягають 4-річному графіку вестингу:

  • 25% передається у 1st-РІК (25.00% щорічно)

  • 25% передається у 2nd-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)

  • 25% передається у 3rd-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)

  • 25% передається у 4th-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

РІК 1

33.3%

РІК 2

33.4%

РІК 3

Тип Акцій
RSU

У Indeed RSUs підлягають 3-річному графіку вестингу:

  • 33.3% передається у 1st-РІК (33.30% щорічно)

  • 33.3% передається у 2nd-РІК (8.32% щоквартально)

  • 33.4% передається у 3rd-РІК (8.35% щоквартально)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Отримуйте перевірені зарплати у свою поштову скриньку

Підписатися на перевірені Маркетинг пропозиції.Ви отримаєте деталізацію компенсаційних пакетів на електронну пошту. Дізнатися більше

Цей сайт захищено reCAPTCHA та Google Політика конфіденційності та Умови використання застосовуються.

Поширені запитання

The highest paying salary package reported for a Маркетинг at Indeed in Greater Austin Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $319,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indeed for the Маркетинг role in Greater Austin Area is $175,000.

Рекомендовані вакансії

    Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для Indeed

Схожі компанії

  • Glassdoor
  • Sojern
  • Illuminate Education
  • Rally Health
  • Udacity
  • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

Інші ресурси