  • Зарплати
  • Бізнес-операції

  • Всі зарплати Бізнес-операції

  • New York City Area

Indeed Бізнес-операції Зарплати в New York City Area

Медіанний пакет компенсації Бізнес-операції in New York City Area у Indeed становить $143K за year. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Indeed. Останнє оновлення: 10/1/2025

Медіанний пакет
company icon
Indeed
Senior Strategist, Client Strategy & Insights
New York, NY
Загалом за рік
$143K
Рівень
-
Базова зарплата
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$12K
Бонус
$16K
Років у компанії
3 Роки
Років досвіду
7 Роки
Які кар'єрні рівні в Indeed?

$160K

Останні подання зарплат
ДодатиДодати комп.Додати компенсацію

Компанія

Місцезнаходження | Дата

Назва рівня

Тег

Роки досвіду

Загалом / У компанії

Загальна компенсація

Оклад | Акції (рік) | Бонус
Графік Вестингу

25%

РІК 1

25%

РІК 2

25%

РІК 3

25%

РІК 4

Тип Акцій
RSU

У Indeed RSUs підлягають 4-річному графіку вестингу:

  • 25% передається у 1st-РІК (25.00% щорічно)

  • 25% передається у 2nd-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)

  • 25% передається у 3rd-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)

  • 25% передається у 4th-РІК (6.25% щоквартально)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

РІК 1

33.3%

РІК 2

33.4%

РІК 3

Тип Акцій
RSU

У Indeed RSUs підлягають 3-річному графіку вестингу:

  • 33.3% передається у 1st-РІК (33.30% щорічно)

  • 33.3% передається у 2nd-РІК (8.32% щоквартально)

  • 33.4% передається у 3rd-РІК (8.35% щоквартально)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Поширені запитання

بالاترین بسته حقوقی گزارش شده برای Бізнес-операції در Indeed in New York City Area برابر کل دستمزد سالانه $228,000 است. این مبلغ شامل حقوق پایه و همچنین هرگونه جبران سهام و پاداش احتمالی می‌شود.
میانه کل دستمزد سالانه گزارش شده در Indeed برای نقش Бізнес-операції in New York City Area برابر $140,000 است.

Інші ресурси