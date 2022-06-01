Каталог компаній
Imerys
Imerys Зарплати

Зарплата Imerys варіюється від $39,009 загальної компенсації на рік для Продажі на нижньому рівні до $218,900 для Продакт-менеджер на вищому рівні.

Юридичний відділ
$90.5K
Інженер з матеріалознавства
$80.4K
Продакт-менеджер
$219K

Продажі
$39K
Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Imerys - це Продакт-менеджер at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $218,900. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Imerys складає $85,425.

