Медіанний пакет компенсації Фінансовий аналітик in United States у Illumina становить $244K за year. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Illumina. Останнє оновлення: 12/6/2025
25%
РІК 1
25%
РІК 2
25%
РІК 3
25%
РІК 4
У Illumina RSUs підлягають 4-річному графіку вестингу:
25% передається у 1st-РІК (25.00% щорічно)
25% передається у 2nd-РІК (25.00% щорічно)
25% передається у 3rd-РІК (25.00% щорічно)
25% передається у 4th-РІК (25.00% щорічно)
