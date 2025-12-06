Каталог компаній
Illumina
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Зарплати
  • Фінансовий аналітик

  • Всі зарплати Фінансовий аналітик

Illumina Фінансовий аналітик Зарплати

Медіанний пакет компенсації Фінансовий аналітик in United States у Illumina становить $244K за year. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Illumina. Останнє оновлення: 12/6/2025

Медіанний пакет
company icon
Illumina
Finance Support
Jersey City, NJ
Загалом за рік
$244K
Рівень
P05
Базова зарплата
$175K
Stock (/yr)
$52K
Бонус
$17K
Років у компанії
1 Рік
Років досвіду
14 Роки
Які кар'єрні рівні в Illumina?
Останні подання зарплат
ДодатиДодати комп.Додати компенсацію

Компанія

Місцезнаходження | Дата

Назва рівня

Тег

Роки досвіду

Загалом / У компанії

Загальна компенсація

Оклад | Акції (рік) | Бонус
Зарплати не знайдено
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Експортувати даніПереглянути відкриті вакансії

Графік Вестингу

25%

РІК 1

25%

РІК 2

25%

РІК 3

25%

РІК 4

Тип Акцій
RSU

У Illumina RSUs підлягають 4-річному графіку вестингу:

  • 25% передається у 1st-РІК (25.00% щорічно)

  • 25% передається у 2nd-РІК (25.00% щорічно)

  • 25% передається у 3rd-РІК (25.00% щорічно)

  • 25% передається у 4th-РІК (25.00% щорічно)



Отримуйте перевірені зарплати у свою поштову скриньку

Підписатися на перевірені Фінансовий аналітик пропозиції.Ви отримаєте деталізацію компенсаційних пакетів на електронну пошту. Дізнатися більше

Цей сайт захищено reCAPTCHA та Google Політика конфіденційності та Умови використання застосовуються.

Поширені запитання

Найвищий пакет оплати для позиції Фінансовий аналітик в Illumina in United States складає річну загальну компенсацію $530,000. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Illumina для позиції Фінансовий аналітик in United States складає $244,000.

Рекомендовані вакансії

    Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для Illumina

Схожі компанії

  • HPE
  • ADP
  • Fiserv
  • Danaher
  • Fortive
  • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

Інші ресурси

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/illumina/salaries/financial-analyst.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.