Медіанний пакет компенсації Продакт-дизайнер in United States у IHS Markit становить $98K за year. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації IHS Markit. Останнє оновлення: 12/6/2025

Медіанний пакет
company icon
IHS Markit
Ux Ui Designer
Denver, CO
Загалом за рік
$98K
Рівень
L1
Базова зарплата
$88K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$10K
Років у компанії
1 Рік
Років досвіду
4 Роки
Які кар'єрні рівні в IHS Markit?
Останні подання зарплат
Компанія

Місцезнаходження | Дата

Назва рівня

Тег

Роки досвіду

Загалом / У компанії

Загальна компенсація

Оклад | Акції (рік) | Бонус
Зарплати не знайдено
Поширені запитання

Найвищий пакет оплати для позиції Продакт-дизайнер в IHS Markit in United States складає річну загальну компенсацію $125,000. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в IHS Markit для позиції Продакт-дизайнер in United States складає $98,000.

Інші ресурси

