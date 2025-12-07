Каталог компаній
Human Interest
Медіанний пакет компенсації Продакт-дизайнер in United States у Human Interest становить $170K за year. Останнє оновлення: 12/7/2025

Медіанний пакет
Human Interest
Product Designer
San Francisco, CA
Загалом за рік
$170K
Рівень
L4
Базова зарплата
$170K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Років у компанії
3 Роки
Років досвіду
5 Роки
Які кар'єрні рівні в Human Interest?
Останні подання зарплат
Графік Вестингу

25%

РІК 1

25%

РІК 2

25%

РІК 3

25%

РІК 4

У Human Interest Гранти акцій/капіталу підлягають 4-річному графіку вестингу:

  • 25% передається у 1st-РІК (25.00% щорічно)

  • 25% передається у 2nd-РІК (2.08% щомісячно)

  • 25% передається у 3rd-РІК (2.08% щомісячно)

  • 25% передається у 4th-РІК (2.08% щомісячно)



Поширені запитання

Найвищий пакет оплати для позиції Продакт-дизайнер в Human Interest in United States складає річну загальну компенсацію $170,000. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Human Interest для позиції Продакт-дизайнер in United States складає $170,000.

Інші ресурси

