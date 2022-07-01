Каталог компаній
Hearth
    Hearth is a Fintech company helping home improvement contractors grow and manage their business. Our SaaS platform provides over 10,000 contractors the financial tools they need to close more business, including financing solutions, invoicing, payment collections, insurance products, all in one, modern system designed specifically for the home improvement industry. Backed by 8VC, Founders Fund, and other prominent leaders in Silicon Valley, Hearth has raised over $50M and is one of the fastest growing companies in the home improvement space.

    http://www.gethearth.com
    Веб-сайт
    2016
    Рік заснування
    150
    Кількість працівників
    $10M-$50M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Головний офіс

