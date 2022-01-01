Каталог компаній
Health Catalyst
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію

Health Catalyst Зарплати

Зарплата Health Catalyst варіюється від $63,680 загальної компенсації на рік для Технічний програм-менеджер на нижньому рівні до $182,000 для Менеджер інженерів-програмістів на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Health Catalyst. Останнє оновлення: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Інженер-програміст
Median $128K
Продакт-менеджер
Median $143K
Дейта-сайентист
Median $126K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Бізнес-аналітик
$83.6K
Спеціаліст з інформаційних технологій (ІТ)
$82.3K
Маркетинг
$108K
Проєкт-менеджер
Median $120K
Менеджер інженерів-програмістів
Median $182K
Технічний програм-менеджер
$63.7K
Не знаходите свою посаду?

Шукайте всі зарплати на нашій сторінці компенсацій або додайте свою зарплату щоб допомогти відкрити сторінку.


Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Health Catalyst - це Менеджер інженерів-програмістів з річною загальною компенсацією $182,000. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Health Catalyst складає $120,000.

Рекомендовані вакансії

    Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для Health Catalyst

Схожі компанії

  • Bentley Systems
  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • FactSet
  • NetSuite
  • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

Інші ресурси