Harvard University
  • Graduate Student

  • Всі зарплати Graduate Student

Harvard University Graduate Student Зарплати

Медіанний пакет компенсації Graduate Student in United States у Harvard University становить $45K за year. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Harvard University. Останнє оновлення: 12/1/2025

Медіанний пакет
company icon
Harvard University
Graduate Student
Boston
Загалом за рік
$45K
Рівень
-
Базова зарплата
$45K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Років у компанії
7 Роки
Років досвіду
7 Роки
Які кар'єрні рівні в Harvard University?
Останні подання зарплат
Компанія

Місцезнаходження | Дата

Назва рівня

Тег

Роки досвіду

Загалом / У компанії

Загальна компенсація

Оклад | Акції (рік) | Бонус
Поширені запитання

Найвищий пакет оплати для позиції Graduate Student в Harvard University in United States складає річну загальну компенсацію $50,000. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Harvard University для позиції Graduate Student in United States складає $45,000.

Інші ресурси

