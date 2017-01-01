Каталог компаній
Grade Education Centre
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію
Основні інсайти
  • Поділіться унікальною інформацією про Grade Education Centre, яка може бути корисною для інших (наприклад, поради щодо співбесід, вибору команд, унікальна культура тощо).
    • Про компанію

    Grade Education Centre is a premier English language school and certified exam center, offering in-person and online courses for all ages. As Ukraine's only authorized Platinum Cambridge Assessment English center, it provides preparation for exams like IELTS, TOEFL, and Cambridge English. The center employs certified teachers and utilizes a communicative teaching approach. It also offers teacher training programs such as CELTA, DELTA, and TKT. With flexible scheduling and small group sizes, Grade ensures personalized and effective learning experiences.

    https://grade.ua
    Веб-сайт
    2008
    Рік заснування
    Головний офіс

    Отримуйте перевірені зарплати у свою поштову скриньку

    Підписатися на перевірені пропозиції.Ви отримаєте деталізацію компенсаційних пакетів на електронну пошту. Дізнатися більше

    Цей сайт захищено reCAPTCHA та Google Політика конфіденційності та Умови використання застосовуються.

    Рекомендовані вакансії

      Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для Grade Education Centre

    Схожі компанії

    • Uber
    • Lyft
    • Spotify
    • Amazon
    • Roblox
    • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

    Інші ресурси