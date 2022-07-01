Каталог компаній
Gorgias
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію

Gorgias Зарплати

Зарплата Gorgias варіюється від $92,063 загальної компенсації на рік для Успіх клієнтів in France на нижньому рівні до $199,000 для Маркетинг in United States на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Gorgias. Останнє оновлення: 11/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Інженер-програміст
Median $115K
Керівник апарату
$197K
Успіх клієнтів
$92.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
66 29
Маркетинг
$199K
Партнер-менеджер
$132K
Продакт-дизайнер
$135K
Продакт-менеджер
$113K
Менеджер інженерів-програмістів
$128K
Не знаходите свою посаду?

Шукайте всі зарплати на нашій сторінці компенсацій або додайте свою зарплату щоб допомогти відкрити сторінку.


Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Gorgias - це Маркетинг at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $199,000. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Gorgias складає $130,072.

Рекомендовані вакансії

    Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для Gorgias

Схожі компанії

  • Rocket Software
  • Zenoti
  • Avenue Code
  • Puppet
  • Aquent
  • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

Інші ресурси

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/gorgias/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.