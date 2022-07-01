Каталог компаній
Gagen MacDonald
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію
Основні інсайти
  • Поділіться унікальною інформацією про Gagen MacDonald, яка може бути корисною для інших (наприклад, поради щодо співбесід, вибору команд, унікальна культура тощо).
    • Про компанію

    Gagen MacDonald is a strategy execution firm that specializes in employee engagement, culture change and leadership development.Working collaboratively from the corporate office to the front line, we use an organization’s brand, culture, vision, history and reputation to align and motivate employees to transform companies and deliver business results.As pioneers in organizational change, we are proud to have helped some of the world’s biggest brands improve business performance and become better places to work.

    http://www.gagenmacdonald.com
    Веб-сайт
    90
    Кількість працівників
    $10M-$50M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Головний офіс

