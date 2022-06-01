Fragomen Зарплати

Каталог компаній
Зарплата Fragomen варіюється від $46,214 загальної компенсації на рік для Бізнес-аналітик на нижньому рівні до $208,950 для Юридичний відділ на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Fragomen. Останнє оновлення: 11/18/2025

Інженер-програміст
Median $140K
Бізнес-аналітик
$46.2K
Юридичний відділ
$209K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Fragomen - це Юридичний відділ at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $208,950. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Fragomen складає $140,000.

