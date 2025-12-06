Каталог компаній
Fiverr Продакт-менеджер Зарплати

Медіанний пакет компенсації Продакт-менеджер in Israel у Fiverr становить ₪421K за year. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Fiverr. Останнє оновлення: 12/6/2025

Медіанний пакет
company icon
Fiverr
Product Manager
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Загалом за рік
$125K
Рівень
-
Базова зарплата
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Років у компанії
3 Роки
Років досвіду
10 Роки
Які кар'єрні рівні в Fiverr?
Поширені запитання

Найвищий пакет оплати для позиції Продакт-менеджер в Fiverr in Israel складає річну загальну компенсацію ₪673,910. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Fiverr для позиції Продакт-менеджер in Israel складає ₪446,689.

