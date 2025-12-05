Каталог компаній
Fenergo
Fenergo Інженер-програміст Зарплати

Медіанний пакет компенсації Інженер-програміст in Ireland у Fenergo становить €97.3K за year. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Fenergo. Останнє оновлення: 12/5/2025

Медіанний пакет
company icon
Fenergo
Software Engineer
Dublin, DN, Ireland
Загалом за рік
$112K
Рівень
Technical Lead
Базова зарплата
$107K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$5.8K
Років у компанії
8 Роки
Років досвіду
10 Роки
Які кар'єрні рівні в Fenergo?
Останні подання зарплат
Компанія

Місцезнаходження | Дата

Назва рівня

Тег

Роки досвіду

Загалом / У компанії

Загальна компенсація

Оклад | Акції (рік) | Бонус
Зарплати не знайдено
Зарплати стажерів

Включені посади

Full-Stack інженер програмного забезпечення

Поширені запитання

Найвищий пакет оплати для позиції Інженер-програміст в Fenergo in Ireland складає річну загальну компенсацію €110,654. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Fenergo для позиції Інженер-програміст in Ireland складає €92,294.

Інші ресурси

