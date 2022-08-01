Каталог компаній
Fathom5
    • Про компанію

    Fathom5 is an industrial technology company serving government and commercial clients with a focus on the maritime sector. Our projects vary widely in terms of scope, project requirements, and client base, but are unified by the same driving mission: to create technology that advances global industrial operations to better serve the citizens those industries were built for. We build Brilliant Machines that bridge the gap between heavy industry machinery and the capabilities of artificial intelligence. Furthermore, our technology is built security-first, meaning that we test the security of the system throughout the entire build phase to ensure that security isn't just an add-on, it is a core component of the system itself

    https://fathom5.co
    Веб-сайт
    2018
    Рік заснування
    45
    Кількість працівників
    $1M-$10M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Головний офіс

    Інші ресурси