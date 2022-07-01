Каталог компаній
Emtrain
Основні інсайти
    • Про компанію

    At Emtrain our mission is to create healthier organizations by developing peoples’ skills and strengthen the social fabric of the workforce. We believe ethics, respect, and inclusion are core competencies and essential to healthy workplace culture. Emtrain’s workplace culture platform, a new type of online training that embeds dialogue-based research tools and diagnostic approach enables leadership, and employees to identify issues, find common ground and change behaviors to build stronger teams.

    http://www.emtrain.com
    Веб-сайт
    2000
    Рік заснування
    150
    Кількість працівників
    $10M-$50M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Головний офіс

