Каталог компаній
Emerson
Emerson Зарплати

Зарплата Emerson варіюється від $3,633 загальної компенсації на рік для Кадрові ресурси на нижньому рівні до $180,000 для Менеджер інженерів-програмістів на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Emerson. Останнє оновлення: 11/17/2025

Інженер-програміст
Median $105K

Full-Stack інженер програмного забезпечення

Продакт-менеджер
Median $130K
Апаратний інженер
Median $95K

Інженер-механік
Median $107K
Менеджер інженерів-програмістів
Median $180K
Продажі
Median $83K
Бухгалтер
$58.3K
Бізнес-аналітик
$5.1K
Розвиток бізнесу
$112K
Інженер систем управління
$113K
Обслуговування клієнтів
$17.9K
Менеджер з дейта-сайенс
$47.9K
Дейта-сайентист
$8.3K
Інженер-електрик
$132K
Фінансовий аналітик
$34.6K
Кадрові ресурси
$3.6K
Спеціаліст з інформаційних технологій (ІТ)
$20.1K
Маркетинг
$125K
Програм-менеджер
$171K
Проєкт-менеджер
$113K
Аналітик кібербезпеки
$30.9K
Архітектор рішень
$104K
Технічний програм-менеджер
$160K
Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Emerson - це Менеджер інженерів-програмістів з річною загальною компенсацією $180,000. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Emerson складає $104,475.

