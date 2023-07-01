Каталог компаній
Droplet
Основні інсайти
    • Про компанію

    Droplet offers a software solution to streamline approval workflows and eliminate paper documents. It is designed for school districts but can be used by any organization. The software digitizes paper forms, incorporates multi-step approval processes, collects e-signatures, and securely stores important documents. It is commonly used for various administrative tasks such as check requests, personnel requisitions, field trip authorizations, and more. Droplet aims to assist educators in reducing administrative burdens and dedicating more time to students.

    https://droplet.io
    Веб-сайт
    2020
    Рік заснування
    54
    Кількість працівників
    $10M-$50M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Головний офіс

