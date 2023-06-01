Каталог компаній
Driveroo
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію
Основні інсайти
  • Поділіться унікальною інформацією про Driveroo, яка може бути корисною для інших (наприклад, поради щодо співбесід, вибору команд, унікальна культура тощо).
    • Про компанію

    Driveroo is a mobile fleet management solution that helps drivers and operators save time and increase accuracy with vehicle inspections and fleet work processes. It streamlines fleet operations, improves fleet availability, and cuts operating costs for companies with small and large fleets of all types of assets. Driveroo's visual workflows are a next-generation breakthrough from paper and digital forms, and it is rapidly gaining traction with companies looking for an easy, affordable, and fast fleet management solution.

    http://Driveroo.com
    Веб-сайт
    2016
    Рік заснування
    58
    Кількість працівників
    $10M-$50M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Головний офіс

    Отримуйте перевірені зарплати у свою поштову скриньку

    Підписатися на перевірені пропозиції.Ви отримаєте деталізацію компенсаційних пакетів на електронну пошту. Дізнатися більше

    Цей сайт захищено reCAPTCHA та Google Політика конфіденційності та Умови використання застосовуються.

    Рекомендовані вакансії

      Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для Driveroo

    Схожі компанії

    • Pinterest
    • Airbnb
    • Intuit
    • SoFi
    • Netflix
    • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

    Інші ресурси