Довідник компаній
DrivenIQ
Працюєте тут? Заявіть про свою компанію
Головні інсайти
  • Поділіться чимось унікальним про DrivenIQ, що може бути корисним для інших (наприклад, поради щодо співбесід, вибір команд, унікальна культура тощо).
    • Про

    DrivenIQ is a company that offers a 360 Audience Management Platform using their proprietary Identity Graph & SaaS Data Platform VisitIQ, which captures and curates 1P audiences visiting a business site. Their technology solves ID resolution against their owned consumer database over 14 Billion multi opted-in consumer cookie-less addressable ID Graph with over 500 demographic, behavior, and lifestyle characteristics. Their Omni-Data people-based audience solution helps businesses focus on "InReach" and building owned and customizable 1P highly targeted audiences that can be activated across all digital and offline pathways. They offer precise 1:1 omni-data 1P audience integration personalized addressable email, direct mail, display, and OTT/CTV deliverables to consumers' devices.

    drivenIQ.com
    Веб-сайт
    2019
    Рік заснування
    126
    Кількість працівників
    $10M-$50M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Штаб-квартира

    Отримуйте перевірені зарплати на свою поштову скриньку

    Підписатися на перевірені пропозиції.Ви отримаєте детальний розбір деталей компенсації електронною поштою. Дізнатися більше

    Цей сайт захищений reCAPTCHA та Google Політикою конфіденційності та Умовами використання застосовуються.

    Рекомендовані вакансії

      Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для DrivenIQ

    Пов'язані компанії

    • Snap
    • Facebook
    • Microsoft
    • Stripe
    • Tesla
    • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

    Інші ресурси