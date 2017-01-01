Каталог компаній
DL1961
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію
Основні інсайти
  • Поділіться унікальною інформацією про DL1961, яка може бути корисною для інших (наприклад, поради щодо співбесід, вибору команд, унікальна культура тощо).
    • Про компанію

    DL1961: Redefining denim with purpose from the heart of New York. We pioneer sustainable manufacturing practices that dramatically reduce water usage, carbon emissions, and textile waste without compromising on style or quality. Our innovative approach combines premium materials with cutting-edge technology to create jeans that not only look exceptional and fit perfectly, but also minimize environmental impact. Join us as we craft the future of responsible fashion—where conscious consumption meets timeless design.

    dl1961.com
    Веб-сайт
    2008
    Рік заснування
    47
    Кількість працівників
    Головний офіс

    Отримуйте перевірені зарплати у свою поштову скриньку

    Підписатися на перевірені пропозиції.Ви отримаєте деталізацію компенсаційних пакетів на електронну пошту. Дізнатися більше

    Цей сайт захищено reCAPTCHA та Google Політика конфіденційності та Умови використання застосовуються.

    Рекомендовані вакансії

      Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для DL1961

    Схожі компанії

    • Flipkart
    • Netflix
    • Google
    • Apple
    • Amazon
    • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

    Інші ресурси