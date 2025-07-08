Каталог компаній
Digiteq Automotive
Digiteq Automotive Зарплати

Зарплата Digiteq Automotive варіюється від $37,539 загальної компенсації на рік для Інженер-програміст на нижньому рівні до $78,979 для Програм-менеджер на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Digiteq Automotive. Останнє оновлення: 11/23/2025

Інженер-електрик
$45K
Програм-менеджер
$79K
Проєкт-менеджер
$45.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Інженер-програміст
$37.5K
Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Digiteq Automotive - це Програм-менеджер at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $78,979. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Digiteq Automotive складає $45,312.

Інші ресурси

