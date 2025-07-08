Digiteq Automotive Зарплати

Зарплата Digiteq Automotive варіюється від $37,539 загальної компенсації на рік для Інженер-програміст на нижньому рівні до $78,979 для Програм-менеджер на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Digiteq Automotive. Останнє оновлення: 11/23/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
