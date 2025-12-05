Каталог компаній
Deque Systems
  • Зарплати
  • Інженер-програміст

  • Всі зарплати Інженер-програміст

Deque Systems Інженер-програміст Зарплати

Медіанний пакет компенсації Інженер-програміст in United States у Deque Systems становить $175K за year. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Deque Systems. Останнє оновлення: 12/5/2025

Медіанний пакет
company icon
Deque Systems
Software Engineer
hidden
Загалом за рік
$175K
Рівень
hidden
Базова зарплата
$175K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Років у компанії
2-4 Роки
Років досвіду
5-10 Роки
Які кар'єрні рівні в Deque Systems?
Останні подання зарплат
Компанія

Місцезнаходження | Дата

Назва рівня

Тег

Роки досвіду

Загалом / У компанії

Загальна компенсація

Оклад | Акції (рік) | Бонус
Зарплати стажерів

Поширені запитання

Найвищий пакет оплати для позиції Інженер-програміст в Deque Systems in United States складає річну загальну компенсацію $187,500. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Deque Systems для позиції Інженер-програміст in United States складає $175,000.

Інші ресурси

