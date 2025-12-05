Каталог компаній
Deputy
Медіанний пакет компенсації Менеджер інженерів-програмістів in Australia у Deputy становить A$215K за year. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Deputy. Останнє оновлення: 12/5/2025

Медіанний пакет
company icon
Deputy
Software Engineering Manager
Sydney, NS, Australia
Загалом за рік
$141K
Рівень
-
Базова зарплата
$128K
Stock (/yr)
$13.4K
Бонус
$0
Років у компанії
1 Рік
Років досвіду
12 Роки
Останні подання зарплат
Поширені запитання

Найвищий пакет оплати для позиції Менеджер інженерів-програмістів в Deputy in Australia складає річну загальну компенсацію A$296,042. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Deputy для позиції Менеджер інженерів-програмістів in Australia складає A$200,924.

