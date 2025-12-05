Каталог компаній
Department of Homeland Security
Department of Homeland Security Аналітик кібербезпеки Зарплати

Медіанний пакет компенсації Аналітик кібербезпеки у Department of Homeland Security становить $103K за year. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Department of Homeland Security. Останнє оновлення: 12/5/2025

Медіанний пакет
company icon
Department of Homeland Security
Security Analyst
Washington, DC
Загалом за рік
$103K
Рівень
L2
Базова зарплата
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$3K
Років у компанії
2 Роки
Років досвіду
4 Роки
Які кар'єрні рівні в Department of Homeland Security?
Останні подання зарплат
Компанія

Місцезнаходження | Дата

Назва рівня

Тег

Роки досвіду

Загалом / У компанії

Загальна компенсація

Оклад | Акції (рік) | Бонус
Поширені запитання

Найвищий пакет оплати для позиції Аналітик кібербезпеки в Department of Homeland Security складає річну загальну компенсацію $291,250. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Department of Homeland Security для позиції Аналітик кібербезпеки складає $149,000.

Інші ресурси

