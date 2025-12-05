Компенсація Дейта-сайентист in United States у Dentsu становить $100K за year для L2. Медіанний yearний пакет компенсації in United States становить $102K. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Dentsu. Останнє оновлення: 12/5/2025
Назва рівня
Загалом
Базова
Акції
Бонус
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$100K
$100K
$0
$0
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Компанія
Назва рівня
Роки досвіду
Загальна компенсація
|Зарплати не знайдено
